expand
Ad Spot

November 29, 2020

Women’s Basketball Adds Jackson State Matchup On Nov. 29

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Saturday, November 28, 2020

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Nikki McCray-Penson announced that the Bulldogs will host Jackson State at Humphrey Coliseum on Nov. 29. Fans will not be allowed to attend the game.

The contest will begin at 3 p.m. and will only be streamed live on the MSU Radio Network.

Earlier in the week, the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge was canceled due to COVID-related circumstances. The Bulldogs were slated to play Maine on Saturday and then face either UConn or Quinnipiac on Sunday.

For more information on the Bulldogs, follow MSU women’s basketball on Twitter, like them on Facebook and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailStateWBK.”

More News

Light freeze possible Monday and Tuesday nights

Poplarville defeats Mendenhall to move on to state championship

Three-Pointers Lift Liberty Past Men’s Hoops, 84-73

Women’s Basketball Adds Jackson State Matchup On Nov. 29

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Revived program participants get chance to hear from city, county officials

News

Man arrested for death of wife after domestic dispute

Lifestyles

Building birdhouses at the Arboretum

News

BACA receives $1,000 donation from Exchange Club of Picayune

News

Highway widening project to shift sides mid Dec.

Education

Pearl River AEOP donations come ‘just at the right time’ for local nonprofits

News

Bowman sentenced to 40 years for second degree murder

News

Meridian Man sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

News

Community steps up to help local after fire

Business

The Melt Bistro offers up bubble tea

News

Suspect in shooting on Rosa Street Monday being sought

News

No one injured in single vehicle accident on Cooper Road

Breaking News

Carriere woman killed in fatal collision

Education

Teacher scholarship awarded to Poplarville educator

News

Economic Development Director presents growth plan to Board of Supervisors

News

Volunteer, club, business and citizen of the year named at 72nd Chamber Banquet

Art & Entertainment

Civic Women’s Club seeking participants for Christmas parade

Education

Thomas Hudson named as Jackson State University president

Health & Fitness

Infant care suspended at Lafayette County child care facility due to infant death

News

Aldermen discuss best route to reopen City Hall lobby

News

Crime Stoppers tip leads investigators to narcotics hot bed

News

Police and Firefighter banquet recognizes best in city

News

State auditor arrests former community college employee for embezzlement

News

Louisiana man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine