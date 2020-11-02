expand
Ad Spot

November 2, 2020

Morren

Wanda Marie Morren

By Staff Report

Published 3:33 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

October 30, 2020

Wanda Marie Morren of Picayune, Mississippi passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 62, in the comfort of her home.

Wanda was a resident of Picayune for 50 years and of the Catholic faith. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her husband, Rory Vernon Morren; four daughters, Nicole Castellon (Rene Sr.), Jennifer Dockery (Jack), Tessa Castillo (Tony), and Staci Barnes (Blake); three brothers, Jay Hunter (Barbara), Michael Hunter (Dana), and Joseph Hunter (Xuphanh); nine grandchildren, Rene Jr., Aaron, Adrian, Niklaus, Trystan, Ellisyn, Carson, Nila Claire, and Luka.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerald Arthur Hunter and Florence Ann Converse; one brother, William Hunter.

A Private Service will be held by family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

More News

Maggie Lee Carpenter

Fred Eugene Henley

Wanda Marie Morren

Mildred Jane Hare

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Pearl River School District’s Carriere campus has cautionary lockdown

Breaking News

Several people injured during hayride along Burnt Bridge Road

News

Donations being accepted, registration set to take place soon

News

LPRVF grant helps purchase new gear

News

Unemployment in state, county still on decline

News

New county website allows residents to report damage

Breaking News

Two of three school districts to reopen tomorrow, 10-30-20

News

City of Picayune working to collect debris piles

News

Crews working to restore power to thousands

Breaking News

Damage minimal in Pearl River County due to Hurricane Zeta

News

Hurricane Zeta plows across South, leaving destruction, power outages in wake

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta update 8:35 p.m.

Breaking News

Tornado watch extended until midnight due to Hurricane Zeta

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, power outages expected

Breaking News

Government buildings, some schools to close early today due to Zeta

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Misti Dean

Breaking News

School districts release schedule in response to Hurricane Zeta

Breaking News

Charles Bowman found guilty of murder of wife

Breaking News

Suspect in Dollar General armed robbery arrested

News

Prep work ongoing by Norfolk Southern on rails, leading to intermittent closures

Breaking News

New police chief named, Freddy Drennan returns as top cop of Picayune

News

Sheriff’s Department works various cases

Education

A Chromebook for every student

Art & Entertainment

Dancing in the streets at Blues Fest