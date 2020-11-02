October 30, 2020

Wanda Marie Morren of Picayune, Mississippi passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 62, in the comfort of her home.

Wanda was a resident of Picayune for 50 years and of the Catholic faith. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her husband, Rory Vernon Morren; four daughters, Nicole Castellon (Rene Sr.), Jennifer Dockery (Jack), Tessa Castillo (Tony), and Staci Barnes (Blake); three brothers, Jay Hunter (Barbara), Michael Hunter (Dana), and Joseph Hunter (Xuphanh); nine grandchildren, Rene Jr., Aaron, Adrian, Niklaus, Trystan, Ellisyn, Carson, Nila Claire, and Luka.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerald Arthur Hunter and Florence Ann Converse; one brother, William Hunter.

A Private Service will be held by family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.