Veterans invited to free lunch by Exchange Club of Picayune

Members of Exchange Club of Picayune will be serving a free lunch to veterans on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jack Read Park.

The Veteran’s Appreciation Lunch will include a hamburger, chips and a dessert along with a drink. Veterans can drive thru if they do not want to leave their vehicles. The club members will be social distancing and have face coverings, said Exchange Club of Picayune President Courtney Knight.

This is the first year the club will be having a Veteran’s Appreciation Lunch.

“We appreciate the sacrifices they’ve made. Freedom isn’t free, that’s for sure,” said Knight.

Herring Ford donated the use of their grill and trailer and Jack’s Fish House helped the club to order food at a minimal cost, said Knight.