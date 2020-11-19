expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Vehicle hits parked fire truck, woman arrested for pedestrian hit and run

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

A Poplarville Fire Department owned vehicle was damaged while sitting in the department parking lot Thursday when a vehicle veered off the road and hit the parked emergency response vehicle.

Fire Chief Jason Bannister found the vehicle with two people who appeared to be passed out in it around lunch time at approximately 12:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. He attempted to wake them up and reached into the vehicle to remove the keys. Bannister noticed that the white truck had struck the city-owned vehicle in the parking lot.

Poplarville Police Chief Danny Collier said that neither the driver or passenger had IDs, but gave the police officers their names and dates of birth. Triple AAA ambulance also responded.

The driver Anthony W. Hatten, 33, of 89 Floyd Stricklen Road, Ellisville, Miss., said he did not know how he got to the fire department parking lot and did not realize that he had hit the department vehicle. Hatten was charged with destruction of public property and possession of marijuana.

The passenger, Amber L. Thompson, 31, of 1317 Highway 178 East, New Albany, Miss., was also charged with possession of marijuana.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, there was a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Poplarville. At approximately 9:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to Highway 11 near Sarah’s Market in reference to the hit and run, said Collier.

A woman on the east roadway had an injury to her hand and a laceration to her right outside thigh. A witness stated that a black Mercury Grand Marquis swerved and hit a sign, then the driver got out of the vehicle, moved the sign and left the scene, while the woman who was hit by the vehicle lay on the side of the road injured.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Hattiesburg.

The driver, Kyra Dominic Bowen, 24, of 791 Lavar Ladner Rd., Lumberton, Miss., was located along with the vehicle at approximately 2:40 p.m. the same day in the Whitesand area.

Bowen stated she knew she hit a sign, but did not realize she hit a person.
She was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

More News

Chamber gearing up for annual Christmas parade

Supervisors put old tax office up for sale

Vehicle hits parked fire truck, woman arrested for pedestrian hit and run

Picayune and Poplarville face off on the soccer pitch

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Chamber gearing up for annual Christmas parade

News

Supervisors put old tax office up for sale

News

Vehicle hits parked fire truck, woman arrested for pedestrian hit and run

News

For engineer, Stennis is like ‘family working together’

Breaking News

Suspects arrested in both hit and run cases involving pedestrian juveniles

News

School board member asks to serve second term

News

Citizens share concerns of crimes in Goodyear community with law enforcement

News

Council discusses insurance policy, reimbursement via CARES Act

News

Shawn Marie Dennis has been named Teacher of the Week

News

Hurst appoints new Civil Division Chief in United States Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Mississippi

Breaking News

Sheriff’s Department looking for vehicle possibly involved in pedestrian collision Tuesday morning

News

Official election results for Pearl River County

Breaking News

Shooting leaves one person in serious condition

Breaking News

Two juveniles killed in pedestrian vs vehicle collision Saturday morning

News

Maroon Tide falls to Mustangs 35-23

News

Picayune Police to meet with Goodyear Community to address concerns

Education

Student raising funds to create serene place on Pearl River Central High School campus

Education

Stubbs, Drennan and swim team recognized by Picayune School Board of Trustees

Education

Mississippi Public Universities help protect state’s natural resources

News

Pandemic related grants available for nonprofits and food pantries

News

Low cost care for pets at the park

Art & Entertainment

Miss USA shares her success story

Health & Fitness

FMOLHS hospitals recognized for efforts to increase organ donation awareness

Education

WIOA Internship program a plus for three PRCC students