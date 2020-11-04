Unofficial election results from Pearl River County

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election were released by the Pearl River County Circuit Clerk’s office Wednesday afternoon. The presidential race has not been called as of press time Wednesday.

All results following are unofficial from Pearl River County precincts. Pearl River County had a voter turnout of 67.47 percent, with 23,761 ballots cast. There were 19,377 cast on election day and 4,384 absentee ballots.

President

In the race for president of the United States Joe Biden received 4,068 or 17.2 percent, Donald Trump received 19,283 or 81.51 percent, Don Blankenship received 18, Brian Carroll received 14, Phil Collins received 12, Howie Hawkins received 31, Jo Jorgensen received 154, and Kanye West received 40 votes. There were 23 write-ins.

New State Flag

In statewide ballot measure 3, the House Bill 1796 state flag referendum, there were 13,450 votes for yes, 58.33 percent, and 9,609 votes for no, 41.67 percent.

The referendum passed statewide, so Mississippi will have a new flag design, featuring a magnolia bloom and the words “In God We Trust.”

Medical Marijuana

For statewide ballot measure 1, there were 13,888 or 63.33 percent of votes cast to approve either Initiative 65 or Legislative alternative 65 A, and 8,041, 36.67 percent, votes against both measures.

There were 12,191 votes, 66.79 percent, for Initiative 65 and 6,061 votes, 36.67 percent, for Initiative 65 A.

Initiative 65 passed based on statewide results.

Electoral College

For statewide ballot measure 2, there were 16,849 yes votes, 76 percent, and 5,321, 24 percent, no votes.

This ballot measure also passed statewide, amending the state constitution to eliminate a process that allowed the state House of Representatives to choose the winner in a statewide race if neither candidate won both the majority of the popular vote and the majority of House Districts.

Senate Race

In the race to represent Mississippi in the United States Senate, Mike Espy received 4,959 or 21.3 percent, incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith received 17,541 or 75.33 percent and Jimmy L. Edwards received 763 or 3.28 percent, votes. There were 22 write-ins.

The AP called the race for incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Running unopposed

In the race for U.S. House of Representatives fourth Congressional District Steven M. Palazzo ran unopposed. Palazzo received 20,511 votes, 97.37 percent and there were 555 write-ins, 2.63 percent.

Mike Randolph ran unopposed in the nonpartisan judicial election for Supreme Court Justice in the Supreme Court District 2 and received 18,524 votes, 98.81 percent. There were 223 write-ins, 1.19 percent.

In the race for Election Commissioner District 2 Rebecca Taylor ran unopposed and received 4,276 votes, 99.03 percent. There were 42 write-ins. For District 3 Election Commissioner, Tommy Breland ran unopposed and received 4,331 votes, 99.18 percent. There were 36 write-ins. Reggie Hanberry ran unopposed for District 4 Election Commissioner and Michelle Vogt ran unopposed for District 5 Election Commissioner. Hanberry received 3,490 votes, 98.7 percent, and there were 46 write-ins. Vogt received 4,428 votes, 99.1 percent, and there were 40 write-ins.

Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes said that her office was still awaiting receipt of 230 absentee ballots on Tuesday. To be counted, those absentee ballots have to be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3 and must be received by Nov. 10.