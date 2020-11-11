expand
November 11, 2020

Toy drop donations sought

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Donations for a Christmas Eve toy drop are being collected until Dec. 20.
First Step Learning Lab and SK2 Party Pals are collecting toy donations at 207 East Canal Street, Suite C, for a Christmas toy drop on Christmas Eve.

“The Grinch and Santa Claus will join us,” said organizer Wanda Worley. “We’ll go around the community and give out toys to kids on Christmas Eve, that way we make sure that no one will feel left out on Christmas morning. We’ll be able to sponsor a couple of families for anyone who needs extra help.”

This is the inaugural year for the event.

“Definitely since Corona hit everybody’s been struggling financially with work. We don’t want what us parents are struggling with to affect our kids’ holidays,” she said.

Anyone interested in being on the delivery route and those who are interested in donating can call 601-347-1246 or send an email to firststeplearninglab@gmail.com.

Along with collecting donated toys, organizers are also fundraising with $2 raffle tickets for an Applebee’s gift card, free tutoring sessions, a River Banks gift certificate and a free custom Christmas shirt. The raffle will be drawn on Dec. 23.

Anyone in need of a winter jacket can still pick one up from First Step Learning Lab. The coats are for children six months to size 5T, and for adults. There are also scarves and gloves.

