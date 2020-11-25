expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Something unique: From left, Megan Hearn and Josh Houeye, quietly opened up a new restaurant in town that offers items no other business has, the most notable is Boba, or bubble tea. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

The Melt Bistro offers up bubble tea

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

What started as a conversation over a meal has now resulted in the opening of Picayune’s newest place to get lunch and a unique drink called bubble tea, The Melt Bistro.

Josh Houeye and his business partner Megan Hearn were enjoying a meal at a Vietnamese restaurant three years ago when he turned to Hearn and asked if she would be interested in selling bubble tea at local events.

The couple started selling the tea out of tents at the Street Festival and other area fairs until the pandemic led to the cancellation of many public events. The lack of places to sell their product resulted in the couple finding the Renaissance Community Loan Fund, who helped kick off the new business. Houeye said the non profit organization was instrumental in helping them start the business financially.

For the uninitiated, bubble tea, also known as Boba, is made with Tapioca balls. Bubble Tea can be ordered with a variety of tea flavors, have milk added to it and include various toppings, which are mixed together and shaken in a cocktail shaker to create the bubbles.

At The Melt Bistro, Bubble Tea Smoothies are also offered; many include names that play on popular sayings such as Tropic Like It’s Hot, Melon Dolla Dreams and Livin’ La Vida Mocha.

Also on the menu, patrons will find a selection of sandwiches made with various kinds of cheeses. For a sweet treat Blue Bell ice cream can be served in a Hong Kong bubble waffle. Hearn said that is where the name of the business came from, since cheese and ice cream melts.

The Melt Bistro currently employs seven people and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday the business is open until 11 p.m.

Plans are underway to expand the dining area and add more kitchen space to accommodate two more sandwich presses and create a patio in front of the business for outdoor dining, Houeye said.

Hearn said she would like to add dinner fondue to the menu in the near future.

A grand opening of the business will be held the day of the Civic Women’s Club annual Christmas parade, Dec. 7.

The business is located at 119 Highway 1 N., across the street from the Post Office and can be reached by calling 769-242-2155.

More News

Pearl River AEOP donations come ‘just at the right time’ for local nonprofits

Bowman sentenced to 40 years for second degree murder

Meridian Man sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department Nov. 16, 2020.

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Pearl River AEOP donations come ‘just at the right time’ for local nonprofits

News

Bowman sentenced to 40 years for second degree murder

News

Meridian Man sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

News

Community steps up to help local after fire

Business

The Melt Bistro offers up bubble tea

News

Suspect in shooting on Rosa Street Monday being sought

News

No one injured in single vehicle accident on Cooper Road

Breaking News

Carriere woman killed in fatal collision

Education

Teacher scholarship awarded to Poplarville educator

News

Economic Development Director presents growth plan to Board of Supervisors

News

Volunteer, club, business and citizen of the year named at 72nd Chamber Banquet

Art & Entertainment

Civic Women’s Club seeking participants for Christmas parade

Education

Thomas Hudson named as Jackson State University president

Health & Fitness

Infant care suspended at Lafayette County child care facility due to infant death

News

Aldermen discuss best route to reopen City Hall lobby

News

Crime Stoppers tip leads investigators to narcotics hot bed

News

Police and Firefighter banquet recognizes best in city

News

State auditor arrests former community college employee for embezzlement

News

Louisiana man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

News

Chamber gearing up for annual Christmas parade

News

Supervisors put old tax office up for sale

News

Vehicle hits parked fire department vehicle, woman arrested for pedestrian hit and run

News

For engineer, Stennis is like ‘family working together’

Breaking News

Suspects arrested in both hit and run cases involving pedestrian juveniles