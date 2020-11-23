Teacher scholarship awarded to Poplarville educator

Special to the Item

Alexandria, VA – Ms. Anna Owenby, a music educator at Poplarville Lower Elementary School, in Poplarville, Mississippi, has been awarded a teacher scholarship by the Association of American Educators Foundation (AAEF).

The scholarship will be used to pursue National Board for Professional Teaching Standards certification for the 2020-2021 cycle.

“I look forward to the opportunity to thoroughly integrate knowledge gained from the National Board process into my everyday classroom routines and instruction,” explained Ms. Owenby in her application. “I will recognize individual needs and tailor instruction to meet the specific needs

of each student.”

The AAEF National Scholarship and Grant Program seeks to acknowledge excellence in education through highlighting innovative approaches and best practices. AAE Senior Professional Programs Manager Melissa Pratt who oversees the National Scholarship and Grant Program noted, “Today, the elevated demands placed on all educators due to pandemic-related

alternate teaching methods and differentiated instruction have resulted in impressive new levels of innovation and creativity to reach and engage students across all subject areas.”

The AAE Foundation National Teacher Scholarship and Classroom Grant Program is open to all full-time educators. Applications are considered twice-a-year on a competitive basis and evaluated by a volunteer review committee of educators. The program is now accepting scholarship and grant applications through the next deadline of March, 1, 2021. More details and application information are available aaeteachers.org/awards.