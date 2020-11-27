expand
November 27, 2020

Strong wins 2nd consecutive MACCC award

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Friday, November 27, 2020

PERKINSTON — Navonteque Strong was a key component of a stifling Mississippi Gulf Coast defensive effort in a 35-8 win over Jones that clinched a second consecutive South Division title.

His efforts won him the MACCC Defensive Player of the Week award for the second straight time, the conference announced Tuesday.

The sophomore linebacker from Scott Central had 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in Gulf Coast’s dominant win. He finished with seven total tackles for a Regulators defense which held Jones to 199 total yards, including minus-27 rushing.

It’s the fourth time a Bulldog has won conference awards this season. Running back Deondre House and fellow linebacker Mike Smith have also won awards this year.

The Bulldogs play for the MACCC Championship on Dec. 5 at Perkinston. Kickoff against North champ Northwest Mississippi is at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

