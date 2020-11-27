expand
November 27, 2020

Southern Miss to Play at Jacksonville in New Men’s Basketball Season Opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss.— The Southern Miss men’s basketball program has announced its new season opener with a Saturday, 1 p.m. CT matchup at Jacksonville University.

The matchup replaces the MKE Classic, which was called off after Ball State dropped from the original field and host Milwaukee had a positive test over the weekend. Southern Miss’ home opener is Wednesday, Dec. 2 versus William Carey.

This will be the second-straight year that Southern Miss has traveled to Duval County, playing a home-and-home with fellow Atlantic Sun member North Florida in November and December.

The Golden Eagles and Dolphins last squared off at a 2002 tournament in Iowa City, where Southern Miss won 62-61. The series is tied at three apiece, with the other games occurring between 1961 and 1988.

