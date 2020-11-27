Southern Miss to Play at Jacksonville in New Men’s Basketball Season Opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss.— The Southern Miss men’s basketball program has announced its new season opener with a Saturday, 1 p.m. CT matchup at Jacksonville University.

The matchup replaces the MKE Classic, which was called off after Ball State dropped from the original field and host Milwaukee had a positive test over the weekend. Southern Miss’ home opener is Wednesday, Dec. 2 versus William Carey.

This will be the second-straight year that Southern Miss has traveled to Duval County, playing a home-and-home with fellow Atlantic Sun member North Florida in November and December.

The Golden Eagles and Dolphins last squared off at a 2002 tournament in Iowa City, where Southern Miss won 62-61. The series is tied at three apiece, with the other games occurring between 1961 and 1988.