November 16, 2020

Shooting leaves one person in serious condition

By Cathy Cook

Published 3:06 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

One person was injured and one man has been arrested after a shooting in Picayune Sunday night. Investigators expect to make more arrests as the case develops, according to the Picayune Police Department.

At approximately, 8:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near Richard Street and Boler Street in reference to gunshots being heard, said Capt. Rhonda Johnson.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that one person had been shot numerous times. That person was treated at Highland Community Hospital, and then later transported by helicopter to University Medical Center in New Orleans. The victim is in serious but stable condition. The person was shot outside of a home on Richard Street.

Tyler Raymond, 23, of 616 Richard Street was arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling in relation to the case.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected to be made as the investigation continues, said Johnson.

Carl "Penny" Edward Richard, Sr.

Avis (Darlene) King

Pearl River rodeo concludes its fall season at Murray State competition

