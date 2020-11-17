Sheriff’s Department looking for vehicle possibly involved in pedestrian collision Tuesday morning

Update. The vehicle being sought to gather more information in this case has been located.

A male juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning and as a result investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department are looking for information.

Maj. Marc Ogden said the collision occurred along the 3000 block of Jackson Landing Road near Luther Walker Road between 6:30 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. After the collision, the vehicle involved fled. Ogden is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or the Sheriff’s Department at 601-798-5528.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.