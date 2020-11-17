SEC releases MSU men’s hoops non-conference home games times and television

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Mississippi State men’s basketball program had two of its non-conference home games picked up by the SEC Network announced Tuesday.

The Bulldogs home opener versus Texas State (Nov. 30 – 7 p.m. CT) in addition to the Jackson State matchup (Dec. 8 – 8 p.m. CT) will be carried by SEC Network from Humphrey Coliseum.

Mississippi State’s two remaining home games against North Texas (Dec. 4 – 7 p.m. CT) and Central Arkansas (Dec. 16 – 7 p.m. CT) will be streamed courtesy of SEC Network+.

All SEC Network and SEC Network + telecasts are available through the ESPN App, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

Mississippi State has won 28 of its last 29 non-conference home decisions under head coach Ben Howland dating back to the 2016-17 season. The Bulldogs have won 19 of the 28 games during the stretch by double digit points, highlighted by 11 of their 14 victories over the last two seasons.

Mississippi State embarks on its 2020-21 season against Clemson on Wednesday, November 25, as part of the Space Coast Challenge from Titan Field House, located on the campus of Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Florida. Tip time is slated for approximately 7:30 p.m. CT televised by CBS Sports Network.

Mississippi State won 11 of its last 15 SEC games to earn a top four finish in the conference standings last season, the program’s highest overall regular season finish since 2010-11. The Bulldogs have tucked away three consecutive 20-plus win seasons under sixth-year coach Ben Howland. The last time the program accomplished that feat was the 2007-08, 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. The 68 victories also are the fourth-highest total in program history for a three-year span.

Mississippi State will look to punch its return ticket to March Madness in 2020-21 led by returnees Abdul Ado, Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart Jr. The trio will be joined by talented transfers in Javian Davis, Jalen Johnson and Tolu Smith along with a skillful freshmen class headed by Derek Fountain, Andersson Garcia, Cameron Matthews, Keondre Montgomery and Deivon Smith.

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the men's basketball program.