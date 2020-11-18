expand
Ad Spot

November 18, 2020

School Board position remains vacant after current member request reappointment

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The Poplarville Board of Aldermen is still undecided whether to reappoint Poplarville School Board member Jason Baker.

Baker was appointed to complete Tommy Strahan’s five-year term, which will end Dec. 31.

The matter was under consideration because Baker moved outside of the city limits, and in previous years the two city appointed school board members have been Poplarville residents. The remaining school board members are appointed by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors.

Mayor Rossie Creel and Alderman Russell Miller recused themselves from the discussion. Creel works for the school district and Miller is married to the superintendent.

The Board got a legal opinion from City Attorney Manya Bryan that it would be legal to appoint someone who lived outside of the city limits, as long as they lived within the school district.

Baker came before the Board to ask for his reappointment. He said that he had a strong desire to continue serving and pointed out that he is the youngest school board member and the only one with kids in the Poplarville school system.

Board member Anne Smith said that while she appreciated Baker’s enthusiasm to serve, the Aldermen want to continue considering the issue because their decision will set a precedent. Smith said she is researching how school board members are appointed in other districts.

“What we do now sets precedent. I don’t want to make rash decisions,” she said.

Baker seemed frustrated and left the meeting.

The Board passed a motion to take the matter under consideration. Board member Daniel Brown voted against the motion.

Brown and Alderman Kevin Tillman both questioned why the Board was not informed sooner that the issue needed to be considered, when the Mayor and superintendent had been informed in July.

More News

Suspects arrested in both hit and run cases involving pedestrian juveniles

Pearl River women sign two Tupelo standouts

School Board position remains vacant after current member request reappointment

Give your yard a face-lift for the holidays

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Breaking News

Suspects arrested in both hit and run cases involving pedestrian juveniles

News

School Board position remains vacant after current member request reappointment

News

Citizens share concerns of crimes in Goodyear community with law enforcement

News

Council discusses insurance policy, reimbursement via CARES Act

News

Shawn Marie Dennis has been named Teacher of the Week

News

Hurst appoints new Civil Division Chief in United States Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Mississippi

Breaking News

Sheriff’s Department looking for vehicle possibly involved in pedestrian collision Tuesday morning

News

Official election results for Pearl River County

Breaking News

Shooting leaves one person in serious condition

Breaking News

Two juveniles killed in pedestrian vs vehicle collision Saturday morning

News

Maroon Tide falls to Mustangs 35-23

News

Picayune Police to meet with Goodyear Community to address concerns

Education

Student raising funds to create serene place on Pearl River Central High School campus

Education

Stubbs, Drennan and swim team recognized by Picayune School Board of Trustees

Education

Mississippi Public Universities help protect state’s natural resources

News

Pandemic related grants available for nonprofits and food pantries

News

Low cost care for pets at the park

Art & Entertainment

Miss USA shares her success story

Health & Fitness

FMOLHS hospitals recognized for efforts to increase organ donation awareness

Education

WIOA Internship program a plus for three PRCC students

News

Senior Center reopens on limited basis

Education

School District receives new tech for distance learning, class instruction

News

Picayune Police work several minor cases

News

Citywide paving project underway