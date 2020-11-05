expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

The Poplarville Board of Aldermen heard updates from Police Chief Danny Collier on the department's progress in meeting federal crime reporting requirements.

Reports, bonds covered by Aldermen

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

The Poplarville Police Department is on track to meet new federal crime reporting requirements in January.

Poplarville Police Chief Danny Collier informed the Poplarville Board of Aldermen that the department was able to submit NIBRS reports to the state for the month of May on Monday with no errors. The department needs six months of consecutive error free reports submitted by January to meet the reporting deadline. Not meeting the deadline would affect grant funding received by the department. Successfully submitting the reports has been a struggle due to technology issues.

Collier also updated the Board that of two donated cars the department received, one will be used as a parts car and the other is being repaired to get it running.

In a separate matter, a local resident once again requested the Board allow him to bury three urns within the same family cemetery plot. Donald Witsil previously made the request of the Board, when the city did not have a clear rule on whether urns could be buried in the city cemetery plots.

This prompted the Board to discuss how many urns should be allowed in one city cemetery plot over several meetings and led to the change in the city ordinance to specify that two urns can be buried in one plot, or a columbarium can be erected to hold more urns.

Witsil submitted a request asking the Board to make an exception to the ordinance and allow him to bury three urns in one plot. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board declined the request in a vote of four to one, with Alderwoman Anne Smith dissenting.

In a separate matter, James Properties, LLC, the developer for the College Square Shopping Center, will be paid $489,858 by the city. The funds are the result of the College Square Retail Center TIF Bonds, which were issued to incentivize the development of the shopping center.

Issuing the TIF Bonds was planned before ground was broken on the shopping center, when the city and county established a TIF District in 2017.

The bonds were issued earlier in 2020 and are paid using sales tax revenue generated by the shopping center.

The city will also pay Butler Snow, LLP $29,000 for bond counsel fees and expenses and City Attorney Manya Bryan $1,608 for fees and expenses.

The city will be reimbursed $15,033 for 2017 TIF district creation and development agreement fees and the remainder of the bond proceeds, $59,500, will be transferred to the 2020 debt services reserve funds.

More News

Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department, Oct. 22, 2020

Poplarville and PRC battle in early season soccer matchup

Picayune boys soccer takes part in season opening jamboree

Reports, bonds covered by Aldermen

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Reports, bonds covered by Aldermen

News

Increased north end firefighter presence pitched

News

Unofficial election results from Pearl River County

News

Aldermen to build restrooms at park with grant funding

News

Drennen officially sworn in as chief of police in Picayune during Council meeting

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Nichole Aube

News

Pearl River County has high voter turnout, large number of absentee ballots

News

Pearl River County residents asked not to leave debris by roadways

News

Pearl River School District’s Carriere campus has cautionary lockdown

Breaking News

Several people injured during hayride along Burnt Bridge Road

News

Donations being accepted, registration set to take place soon

News

LPRVF grant helps purchase new gear

News

Unemployment in state, county still on decline

News

New county website allows residents to report damage

Breaking News

Two of three school districts to reopen tomorrow, 10-30-20

News

City of Picayune working to collect debris piles

News

Crews working to restore power to thousands

Breaking News

Damage minimal in Pearl River County due to Hurricane Zeta

News

Hurricane Zeta plows across South, leaving destruction, power outages in wake

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta update 8:35 p.m.

Breaking News

Tornado watch extended until midnight due to Hurricane Zeta

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, power outages expected

Breaking News

Government buildings, some schools to close early today due to Zeta

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Misti Dean