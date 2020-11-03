expand
Ad Spot

November 3, 2020

New Play: Quarterback Cameron Brunson looks to the sideline for instructions during a recent PRC game. Brunson is one of the team's seniors that'll be recognized this Friday at the Senior Night game against Gautier. Photo by Jonathan Mitchell.

PRC falls to East Central in penultimate game

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Pearl River Central’s Blue Devils faced off against the East Central Hornets last Friday and lost 35-0.

The loss dropped PRC to 1-5 in district play and 2-6 overall this season.

Head Coach Jacob Owen said the team’s preparation needs to be better when heading into a contest against a talented team like East Central.

“I have to do a better job of getting these kids ready to play and making sure they play with the appropriate amount of energy and passion. That responsibility falls on me,” Owen said.

Running backs Destin Coleman and Ty Herring shouldered the offensive load for PRC against the Hornets.

Coleman had 88-yards rushing on 14 carries and a 15-yard reception.

Meanwhile Herring had 92-yards on 16 carries with full back Eli Lavigne providing an option through the air for quarterback Cameron Brunson by hauling in a 20-yard reception.

Owen said the loss serves as a resource for lessons to be learned from moving forward.

“A loss is only a loss if you don’t learn from it. If you’re getting beat on the scoreboard and not learning every week, then you’re losing. If you’re learning, you’re finding a way to get better. I think some of our games we’ve gotten beat in this year have been great learning opportunities,” Owen said.

The game between East Central and PRC was one of the matchups that was still able to take place last Friday evening, even after the damage caused by Hurricane Zeta last week.

Playing after such an event was just another instance of this season being like no other as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on to couple with a very busy hurricane season.

Owen said this year has been about trial and error, along with a willingness from his players and staff to overcome adversity.

“Yeah it’s been a crazy year, full of adversity. I thought our kids adjusted to it and handled it quite well. Hindsight is always 20/20 when you look back and there are probably some things we could’ve done differently or could’ve done better, but there was no guidebook on how to handle those things. I thought our kids handled it with a great attitude,” Owen said.

The team will now prepare for its final game of the season, a home matchup against Gautier scheduled for Nov. 6.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

 

More News

Pearl River County residents asked not to leave debris by roadways

PRC falls to East Central in penultimate game

Picayune falls to Pascagoula in close game

Maggie Lee Carpenter

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Pearl River County residents asked not to leave debris by roadways

News

Pearl River School District’s Carriere campus has cautionary lockdown

Breaking News

Several people injured during hayride along Burnt Bridge Road

News

Donations being accepted, registration set to take place soon

News

LPRVF grant helps purchase new gear

News

Unemployment in state, county still on decline

News

New county website allows residents to report damage

Breaking News

Two of three school districts to reopen tomorrow, 10-30-20

News

City of Picayune working to collect debris piles

News

Crews working to restore power to thousands

Breaking News

Damage minimal in Pearl River County due to Hurricane Zeta

News

Hurricane Zeta plows across South, leaving destruction, power outages in wake

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta update 8:35 p.m.

Breaking News

Tornado watch extended until midnight due to Hurricane Zeta

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, power outages expected

Breaking News

Government buildings, some schools to close early today due to Zeta

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Misti Dean

Breaking News

School districts release schedule in response to Hurricane Zeta

Breaking News

Charles Bowman found guilty of murder of wife

Breaking News

Suspect in Dollar General armed robbery arrested

News

Prep work ongoing by Norfolk Southern on rails, leading to intermittent closures

Breaking News

New police chief named, Freddy Drennan returns as top cop of Picayune

News

Sheriff’s Department works various cases

Education

A Chromebook for every student