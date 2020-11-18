PRC basketball getting into the swing of things

Pearl River Central’s basketball teams took on Sumrall Monday evening with the boys winning their matchup 51-38 and the girls losing 47-24.

Boys

Tyaon Terrell once again led the Blue Devils offensively as he put up 21 points and had 4 assists against the Bobcats Monday evening.

Eli Rawls added 9 points and 5 rebounds for the Blue Devils as they continued their non-district schedule.

Head Coach Scott Stephens said the team’s intensity started to dip in the second half after building a big lead, which is something that’ll have to be fixed as the team prepares for more difficult upcoming opponents.

“We had a pretty good lead going into halftime, and then we came out and coasted through the second half. That’s not something we’re going to be able to do, especially in district play and against other teams we’ll play this year,” Stephens said.

Terrell’s offensive play has been a bright spot for the Blue Devils as the junior adjusts to the point guard position.

After getting some playing time last year as a sophomore, Terrell has stepped up as a go to scorer for PRC as he takes over for last year’s point guard Kelton Seal.

“I think it’s something he’s capable of doing and doing at a high level. We’re still working out some kinks with him (due to) the lack of experience at that position, but for the most part he’s done a nice job with the transition,” Stephens said.

The team’s next game will be against Stone Nov. 19 at home, and Stephens said his squad’s defense will need to be ready to take on a talented Tomcat group.

“They shoot the ball really well and they have two players that can score in bunches. We’re going to have to do a great job of limiting them to one shot. We can’t give them multiple opportunities to score and we have to contest all those shots,” Stephens said.

Girls

The Lady Blue Devils took on a talented Sumrall team that played with a lot of defensive pressure.

Head Coach Cliff Bauer said his team will work on improving efficiency against zone defenses after struggling against the Lady Bobcats offensively Monday evening.

“There was a lot. I needed to give the kids more looks, more movements. I think we’ll all take a little away from it, both my kids and myself. Sumrall (players) one through five were very athletic and disciplined,” Bauer said. PRC will take on Stone Thursday night in another game against talented opposition.

Bauer knows the caliber of players Stone will have, which is why he’s looking forward to testing his players against the Tomcats.

“The big thing is that a lot of the kids are making the same mistakes every game. It’s not so much about beating Stone as it is competing. If we play really good we’d put ourselves in a position to win, but I want them to compete and make fewer mistakes. We’re young, but if we’re going to be good these are the teams we have beat,” Bauer said.

The home game Thursday evening will start at 5:30 p.m.