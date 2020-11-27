expand
Ad Spot

November 27, 2020

Poplarville basketball picks up another win before long layoff

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Friday, November 27, 2020

The Poplarville Hornets basketball beat the Bay High Tigers 47-39 last week.

Poplarville was led by Amari Gilmore who filled up the stat sheet with 34 points and 12 rebounds.

Riley Josey added 6 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists to go along with Dalton Davis’ 5 points and 4 assists.

Gilmore has been part of the program since seventh grade, and has spent time in the gym honing his craft.

Head Coach Run Bowen said if Gilmore continues putting in the work, good things will happen.

“He’s always had a good game and he’s always been a good shooter. This season, with corona, it’s been tough as far as getting in the gym, but he’s been doing a pretty good job of getting in there and working. If he can work through (the distractions) he has a bright future in basketball,” Bowen said.

Bowen is missing a large portion of his team because a number of them are on the football team, which is deep into the postseason.

However, getting a win against Bay was a step in the right direction for Poplarville as the team looks to make the most of the games that will take place before the football playoff schedule comes to a close.

“I told the kids you don’t realize how big that is for our program moving forward and trying to build it. They’re feeling good about where they are,” Bowen said.

The team’s overall inexperience means the early season games will be about cleaning up fundamentals.

Whether it be in practice, or in a competitive setting, Bowen harps on three basic pillars of basketball; take care of the ball, share the ball and get stops.

“They’re focused on those three things. The guys getting game experience now is the difference because when they don’t get that experience it slows their development. They’ve been thrown in the fire and are responding well,” Bowen said.

The Hornets have been learning on the fly this year, which is leading to some positive new developments amongst the team.

Athletes are being more responsible and cerebral in their play, so Bowen hasn’t had to do as much when it comes to correcting bad decisions.

“When they want to go and reach (for the ball) or try to get a rebound when they’re not in a good position, other kids will tell them to let it go. You can hear them communicating on the floor. It’s almost like peer teaching,” Bowen said.

The team’s next game is against Lamar Christian on Nov. 27 at Pearl River Community College.

When tipoff for that game takes place, the team will have been off the court for 10 days, and Bowen said the long layoff comes with positives and negatives as Poplarville moves further into the season. “I think it’s a double edged sword. The guys coming in from football will take a long time to gel with guys (who have been playing). We put in a new system so it’ll take those guys some time to play and gain experience. I think we’ll struggle a little early in district, but ideally we’ll be playing our best basketball going into the district tournament, which is what you want to be doing anyway,” Bowen said.

More News

Picayune basketball working on execution

BACA receives $1,000 donation from Exchange Club of Picayune

Tigers Ready For Annual Battle For The Boot In Fayetteville

Poplarville basketball picks up another win before long layoff

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

BACA receives $1,000 donation from Exchange Club of Picayune

News

Highway widening project to shift sides mid Dec.

Education

Pearl River AEOP donations come ‘just at the right time’ for local nonprofits

News

Bowman sentenced to 40 years for second degree murder

News

Meridian Man sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

News

Community steps up to help local after fire

Business

The Melt Bistro offers up bubble tea

News

Suspect in shooting on Rosa Street Monday being sought

News

No one injured in single vehicle accident on Cooper Road

Breaking News

Carriere woman killed in fatal collision

Education

Teacher scholarship awarded to Poplarville educator

News

Economic Development Director presents growth plan to Board of Supervisors

News

Volunteer, club, business and citizen of the year named at 72nd Chamber Banquet

Art & Entertainment

Civic Women’s Club seeking participants for Christmas parade

Education

Thomas Hudson named as Jackson State University president

Health & Fitness

Infant care suspended at Lafayette County child care facility due to infant death

News

Aldermen discuss best route to reopen City Hall lobby

News

Crime Stoppers tip leads investigators to narcotics hot bed

News

Police and Firefighter banquet recognizes best in city

News

State auditor arrests former community college employee for embezzlement

News

Louisiana man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

News

Chamber gearing up for annual Christmas parade

News

Vehicle hits parked fire department vehicle, woman arrested for pedestrian hit and run

News

Supervisors put old tax office up for sale