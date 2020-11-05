expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Physical Game: Poplarville forward Chasity Dearman loses possession of the ball after a slide tackle from a Pearl River Central defender. Dearman had two goals against the Lady Blue Devils Tuesday evening. Photo by Jonathan Mitchell.

Poplarville and PRC battle in early season soccer matchup

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

The Poplarville and Pearl River Central soccer teams faced off Tuesday evening with the Lady Hornets winning 4-1, while the boys tied 0-0.

Girls

The Lady Hornets defeated the Lady Blue Devils with a 4-1 score, and will look to build on the performance.

Chasity Dearman and Evelyn Campbell each netted two goals for the Lady Hornets, while Alyssa Fleming provided the lone goal for PRC. PRC Head Coach Joe Weems said he liked Fleming’s play from her attacking midfield position, especially given the team’s change in formation this year.

“We left her alone in the middle because we did drop (a player back) into a defensive position. She played really hard. She was really aggressive and she has to be because she has a lot of ground to cover and a lot of responsibility,” Weems said.

Poplarville Head Coach Beth McShea had been harping on her athletes to be more aggressive this year, and it paid off when the players took the field Tuesday evening.

“That’s one thing we’ve been working on in practice because other schools are going to be aggressive. That’s new for us and that’s always been something that’s held us back,” McShea said.

The Lady Hornets started seven seniors against PRC, with some of the athletes having played together for over six years.

McShea said experience, chemistry and the ease of communication between the athletes helped lead to the positive result.

“It’s huge because we missed out on so much of getting to see how they would play together with the new formation and things we’d get done during the summer,” McShea said. Weems said areas of improvement for the Lady Blue Devils included more defensive discipline and awareness of where opposing players are in the box.

PRC will look to get better at those fundamentals as the Lady Blue Devils seek their first win of the season. “The most dangerous person on a soccer field isn’t the person with the ball outside, it’s those in the middle waiting for the ball to come across. The middle has to be corrected, and we need to make sure we hold our shape better so that our defense doesn’t get stretched out,” Weems said.

Boys

The matchup between the Hornets and Blue Devils served as PRC’s first game action of the season.

Poplarville took part in a jamboree and a “classic” game before the county rivals played one another.

Weems said he was happy with his team’s performance considering the fact that several starters didn’t play.

“We had four or five middle schoolers that were playing. I was very happy about the way they played because we had to put people in positions they weren’t used to. The younger guys are stepping up now that they have more of a role this year,” Weems said.

The Hornets used the game as another learning opportunity while the team tries to make up for the lack of practices over the summer.

Poplarville Head Coach Luke Gipson said he liked his team’s ability to control ball possession and create chances in the final third, but that there were some things needing to be cleaned up moving forward.

“We’re seeing the effect after three games (this season) of what not having games over the summer looks like. We’re dealing with a lot of pre-season issues. Finishing, communicating and anticipating movements (are off) because of the lack of playing time over the summer,” Gipson said.

PRC’s next match was against the Purvis Tornados, and was played on the Pearl River Community College campus. Poplarville will have a day to rest before facing the Pass Christian Pirates away from home on Nov. 5.

More News

Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department, Oct. 22, 2020

Poplarville and PRC battle in early season soccer matchup

Picayune boys soccer takes part in season opening jamboree

Reports, bonds covered by Aldermen

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Reports, bonds covered by Aldermen

News

Increased north end firefighter presence pitched

News

Unofficial election results from Pearl River County

News

Aldermen to build restrooms at park with grant funding

News

Drennen officially sworn in as chief of police in Picayune during Council meeting

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Nichole Aube

News

Pearl River County has high voter turnout, large number of absentee ballots

News

Pearl River County residents asked not to leave debris by roadways

News

Pearl River School District’s Carriere campus has cautionary lockdown

Breaking News

Several people injured during hayride along Burnt Bridge Road

News

Donations being accepted, registration set to take place soon

News

LPRVF grant helps purchase new gear

News

Unemployment in state, county still on decline

News

New county website allows residents to report damage

Breaking News

Two of three school districts to reopen tomorrow, 10-30-20

News

City of Picayune working to collect debris piles

News

Crews working to restore power to thousands

Breaking News

Damage minimal in Pearl River County due to Hurricane Zeta

News

Hurricane Zeta plows across South, leaving destruction, power outages in wake

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta update 8:35 p.m.

Breaking News

Tornado watch extended until midnight due to Hurricane Zeta

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, power outages expected

Breaking News

Government buildings, some schools to close early today due to Zeta

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Misti Dean