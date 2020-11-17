expand
November 17, 2020

Pearl River’s Noah Mitchell named Forrest General Wildcat of the Week

By Special to the Item

Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River standout linebacker Noah Mitchell (Leakesville; Greene County) has been named the Forrest General Wildcat of the Week following his standout performance at Hinds last Thursday. This is the second time this season Mitchell has received the honor.

The honor comes on the heels of another monster performance by Mitchell. In PRCC’s 34-14 defeat at Hinds last week, Mitchell was all over the field. Not only did the sophomore record 15 tackles, he also returned a fumble 10 yards for a touchdown. The score was Mitchell’s second time to find pay dirt in 2020 after returning an interception for a TD at Copiah-Lincoln in PRCC’s second game of the season.

Mitchell finished Year 2 at The River similarly to how he concluded his freshman campaign — atop the national leaderboards. Mitchell’s 13.8 tackles-per-games are tops in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference — the only JUCO league to play football this fall. His 83 tackles are 25 more than the next defender. Mitchell also finished the year with 2.5 sacks, 9 tackles-for-loss and two interceptions — all tops on PRCC.

In addition to Mitchell, Jakob Greer (Bay St. Louis; St. Stanislaus) has also won the award twice. Other recipients this season have been Tavion Smith (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove) and Jairus McFarland (Hattiesburg).

