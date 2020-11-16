Pearl River rodeo concludes its fall season at Murray State competition

MURRAY, KY. — The Pearl River rodeo team finished up its fall season this past weekend when it traveled up to Kentucky to participate in the Murray State competition. Both the men’s and women’s teams placed fifth in the event. Sarah Booty (Liberty; Amite County) placed second in the goat tying competition while Jeb Stewart (Hurley) and Blake Lyons (Ethel, La; Silliman Institute) placed fourth in the team roping competition. Kason Davis (Poplarville) and Pacey McBride (Poplarville) finished fourth and eighth, respectively, in steer wrestling while Roper Stoots (Louisville) finished eighth in the calf roping competition.

Head coach Frank Graves was pleased with his team’s effort but he still feels there’s room for improvement down the stretch for the spring season.

“I think they’ve done ok,” Graves said. “I think we’re finally settling down and I think that’s going to show by the time the spring season rolls around.”

UP NEXT

The rodeo team will begin its spring season on February 18-20 when it travels to Meridian to compete in East Mississippi’s competition. The program will then host its first rodeo event in Poplarville on March 25-27. After that, they will head to Arkansas the next weekend to compete in the University of Arkansas-Monticello’s event. The team will then head to UT-Martin’s competition on April 15-17 before they finish their regular season in Senatobia for Northwest’s competition on April 22-24.

