November 2, 2020

The Pearl River Central School District had a cautionary lockdown at its Carriere campus Monday morning. File photo.

Pearl River School District’s Carriere campus has cautionary lockdown

By Cathy Cook

Published 2:20 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

The Pearl River County School District’s Carriere campus had a cautionary lockdown Monday morning after students reported seeing someone walking down Highway 11 with a possible weapon.

Officers with the Carriere campus police department located the individual and determined they were not a threat, said Superintendent Alan Lumpkin. The district lifted the campus lockdown at 9:08 a.m.  The Carriere campus houses the district’s middle and high school.

Students reported the information to administrators when they arrived on campus Monday.

“We would like to commend the students for reporting this information to our school administration,” said Lumpkin. “That’s important, when you see something that’s unusual or suspicious to always report that to the school administration so we can investigate the possible threat.”

