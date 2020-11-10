Pearl River celebrates Alumnus of the Year, Tony and Tracy Waits

By Alexx Kennedy

PRCC Public Relations

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College recognized Alumnus of the Year Tony and Tracy Waits at the college’s 2020 Homecoming celebration.

“I can’t think of any couple that is more deserving of this recognition,” PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood said. “It has been a difficult year but also a very special year. A year of opportunity. High achievements take place in the framework of high expectations and I can tell you that when you work with Tony and Tracy Waits on a daily basis, they have a way of raising that expectation; making sure that we do things to the standard so that all of our alumni, faculty, staff and students understand that we can be the absolute best.

“It’s with their leadership and guidance that we’ve been able to accomplish so much.”

Tony Waits is a graduate of Sumrall High School in 1984. He attended Pearl River in 1984-86. Waits served as President of the student body while at Pearl River and was elected as Mr. PRCC during his sophomore year.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy in 1989 from the University of Mississippi. He is currently Chairman of the PRCC Board of Trustees. Tony is Past Chairman of the Mississippi Independent Pharmacy Association/Mississippi Board of Pharmacy.

“It is quite an honor and a humbling experience” Tony Waits said. “Pearl River has changed a lot since I finished here in 1986 and it’s changed for the better. It has grown and improved. It’s just a wonder to me just how far Pearl River has come and continues to grow. It’s due in large part to the people who work here who are families to the students and family to one another and you’re family to me. Pearl River really gets in your blood and it never leaves.”

Tracy Waits is a graduate of Prentiss High School. She attended Pearl River in 1982-83 and the University of Southern Mississippi in 1983-84. Waits has been very active in service to the college she was a member of the Malone Chapel Steering Committee which organized the campaign for funding and building the Malone Chapel.

She also served on the 2008-09 Centennial Celebration Committee which was a yearlong project recognizing Pearl River’s 100th anniversary. Tracy has served as chairman of the college foundation board of directors for the past two years.

“It is a true honor to be standing here especially when I think about the Christian values that we can still honor in a public place,” Tracy Waits said. “I think that’s probably one of the best things that I’ve ever loved about Pearl River is it’s devotion to our God and our savior and I praise him for saving each and every one of us.”

The Waits are active members of the Prentiss United Methodist Church, have led many mission trips and are supporters of Baptist Medical Dental Mission International.

The Waits were recognized at a reception in the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts Thursday afternoon and on the football field before the Homecoming game.

“Tony and Tracy Waits have always presented themselves with a where do you need help attitude when it comes to their support for Pearl River Community College,” Executive Director of Development Foundation/Alumni Association Ernest Lovell said. “They always exhibit great commitment when serving in leadership and support positions with the college. Tony and Tracy are very worthy of this recognition and we take great pride in honoring them as our 2020 Alumnus of the Year.”