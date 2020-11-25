expand
November 25, 2020

Pearl River AEOP donations come ‘just at the right time’ for local nonprofits

By Special to the Item

Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

PRCC Public Relations

Pearl River Community College’s Association of Educational Office Professionals (AEOP) recently made two generous donations to local charitable organizations.

AEOP donated funds to both Backpack Buddies of Poplarville and Friends of the Pearl River County Hospital and Nursing Home.

Backpack Buddies of Poplarville President, Carol Williams, stressed the importance this donation made on the organization’s ability to move forward with holiday plans for their buddies.

“During the pandemic, all non-profits have been affected by lessened monetary donations and Backpack, a 501c(3) non-profit, is no different,” she said. “The donation from PRCC’s AEOP came just at the right time. It will help us meet the needs of extra food purchases Backpack makes during the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks along with helping us to provide our Buddies with a gift for Christmas — something that would have stretched our budget without their donation.”

This is the seventh school year Backpack Buddies has helped with food needs for hungry children within the Poplarville School District. The organization currently provides food for 129 children in the K-12 system.

The Friends of the Pearl River County Hospital and Nursing Home supply gift bags and holiday goodies to those residing in the facility during the holidays among other efforts year-round. AEOP has supported these good works for many years.

Founding AEOP member Marilyn Dillard is just glad AEOP had the ability to make such donations during a time when charitable organizations need it most.

“As a long-time and founding member of the Pearl River Community College Association of Educational Office Professionals and on behalf of all who have served as members of the PRCC AEOP, we are blessed and thankful to be able to provide monetary donations to Backpack Buddies of Poplarville and Friends of the Pearl River County Hospital and Nursing Home,” she said. “To support these local charities during the holiday season at such an unprecedented time of need is indeed a blessing.”

