Pearl River adds LHP to signing class

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River’s baseball program added some electricity from the left side of the mound Friday with the addition of Brandon left-handed pitcher Will Martin.

The Southpaw is joining an incoming class that’s comprised of Faith Academy (Ala.) INF Gabe Broadus, Petal RHP/OF Blake Hooks, West Harrison INF/RHP Brennan Jones, Oak Grove RHP John Patrick Lyon, Sumrall RHP Hayden Nored, St. Martin RHP/INF Landen Payne, Jackson Academy C/OF Parker Ryan, St. Paul’s (Ala.) RHP/OF Will Passeau and Germantown INF Preston Soper.

“We are excited to add Will to our 2021 class. As we are preparing to put the final pieces together for the class, Will was the perfect fit. We needed to add a left-handed arm, and, on top of that, Will can help us in the outfield. Over the last six months, Will has made improvements on the mound and offensively.

“He should be one of the guys in the rotation and middle of the order for a very talented Brandon High baseball team.”

Martin has had a strong prep career for the Bulldogs. As a sophomore in 2019, Martin was 1-2 with a 4.10 ERA in four appearances. The LHP struck out 15 against only five walks in 13 2/3 innings. In last year’s abbreviated 2020 campaign, Martin was 2-1 with a 3.27 ERA and one shutout. He also struck out 21 in 15 innings.

NEXT-LEVEL WILDCATS

PRCC had seven current players sign with four-year programs earlier in the week, totaling more than 46 next-level Wildcats during Avalon’s tenure. This year’s signees include Alabama signee Graham Crawford (Hattiesburg; Sumrall), South Alabama signees Kasey Donaldson (Gulfport; West Harrison) and Tate Parker (Gulfport; West Harrison), Memphis signee Landon Gartman (Bogue Chitto; Enterprise), Southeastern Louisiana signee Jacob Scherer (Mandeville, La.; St. Paul’s) and Louisiana Tech signee Taylor Woodcock (Pass Christian; West Harrison).

GETTING STARTED

PRCC just wrapped up its fall ball campaign. The Wildcats won’t open their 2021 season until Feb. 9, when PRCC hosts Coastal Alabama-North for a doubleheader at Dub Herring Park. The rest of PRCC’s schedule will be released at a later date.