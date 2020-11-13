Pandemic related grants available for nonprofits and food pantries

Gulfport, MS – When the state legislature came back into session in October, substantive changes were made to the Community Foundations COVID-19 Grant Program. Changes included expansion of the nonprofits definition to include additional organizations like civic clubs and an increase in reimbursement funding after November 15 for qualifying applicants to $12,000 instead of $4,000.

“We sincerely appreciate the legislature recognizing the pandemic’s significant impact to nonprofits and food pantries,” said Rodger Wilder, Gulf Coast Community Foundation President and CEO. He added, “All nonprofits and food pantries are encouraged to apply for these important grants.”

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation will manage $1,301,476 in grant funding including $650,738 for eligible nonprofits and $650,738 for eligible food pantries located in George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Stone counties. The program provides grants to reimburse nonprofits and food pantries for pandemic related expenses incurred from March 1, 2020 thru Dec. 30, 2020. Expenses eligible for COVID-19 reimbursement may not be previously covered by any federal or state program. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Each application will be reviewed by the community foundation serving the county in which a nonprofit’s or food pantry’s primary office is located. Grant applications must be completed online through the grant program’s website portal accessible atwww.mscaresgrant.com. All requests for reimbursement must be submitted before 5:00 p.m., central time, December 15, 2021.

As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, during the 2020 legislative session the State of Mississippi established the Community Foundations COVID-19 Grant Program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority (“MDA”), the Grant Program provides funding of $4 million for eligible nonprofit entities and an additional $4 million for eligible food pantries. Mississippi’s seven community foundations will oversee implementation of the grant program.