Ole Miss Volleyball’s Carvacho Earns SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ole Miss volleyball concludes its fall season on a high note, with freshman outside hitter GG Carvacho honored as the SEC Freshman of the Week. She is the first Rebel to earn conference honors this season.

Carvacho totaled 30 kills, averaging 3.75 per set, in the Rebels’ two matches against No. 8 ranked Missouri. She combined for a .279 hitting percentage and hit for season high .374 percent during Saturday’s match. Her 20 kills against the Tigers in the second match were the most by any Rebel this fall season. She ranks second on the team with 45 total kills on the season.

The Rebels have had a freshman earn SEC accolades in each of the past two seasons, with sophomore outside hitter Anna Bair earning the honor twice last season.

Ole Miss volleyball will be back in action after a winter break, as the Rebels await the details of their spring schedule.

