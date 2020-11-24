expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2020

Ole Miss Volleyball’s Carvacho Earns SEC Honors

By Special to the Item

Published 9:05 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ole Miss volleyball concludes its fall season on a high note, with freshman outside hitter GG Carvacho honored as the SEC Freshman of the Week. She is the first Rebel to earn conference honors this season.

Carvacho totaled 30 kills, averaging 3.75 per set, in the Rebels’ two matches against No. 8 ranked Missouri. She combined for a .279 hitting percentage and hit for season high .374 percent during Saturday’s match. Her 20 kills against the Tigers in the second match were the most by any Rebel this fall season. She ranks second on the team with 45 total kills on the season.

The Rebels have had a freshman earn SEC accolades in each of the past two seasons, with sophomore outside hitter Anna Bair earning the honor twice last season.

Ole Miss volleyball will be back in action after a winter break, as the Rebels await the details of their spring schedule.

Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissVB,Facebook at Ole Miss Volleyball, and on Instagram at @olemissvb. You can also follow head coach Kayla Banwarth on Twitter @KaylaBanwarth2.

More News

Suspect in shooting on Rosa Street Monday being sought

Dorothy Jean Meitzler

Leslie Barras Lord

Elaine Holden Kennedy

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Suspect in shooting on Rosa Street Monday being sought

News

No one injured in single vehicle accident on Cooper Road

Breaking News

Carriere woman killed in fatal collision

Education

Teacher scholarship awarded to Poplarville educator

News

Economic Development Director presents growth plan to Board of Supervisors

News

Volunteer, club, business and citizen of the year named at 72nd Chamber Banquet

Art & Entertainment

Civic Women’s Club seeking participants for Christmas parade

Education

Thomas Hudson named as Jackson State University president

Health & Fitness

Infant care suspended at Lafayette County child care facility due to infant death

News

Aldermen discuss best route to reopen City Hall lobby

News

Crime Stoppers tip leads investigators to narcotics hot bed

News

Police and Firefighter banquet recognizes best in city

News

State auditor arrests former community college employee for embezzlement

News

Louisiana man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

News

Chamber gearing up for annual Christmas parade

News

Supervisors put old tax office up for sale

News

Vehicle hits parked fire department vehicle, woman arrested for pedestrian hit and run

News

For engineer, Stennis is like ‘family working together’

Breaking News

Suspects arrested in both hit and run cases involving pedestrian juveniles

News

School board member asks to serve second term

News

Citizens share concerns of crimes in Goodyear community with law enforcement

News

Council discusses insurance policy, reimbursement via CARES Act

News

Shawn Marie Dennis has been named Teacher of the Week

News

Hurst appoints new Civil Division Chief in United States Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Mississippi