Ole Miss Volleyball Swept by No. 8 Missouri

OXFORD, Miss. – Following a five-set battle on Friday, Ole Miss claimed one set against the No. 8 Missouri Tigers, falling in a 3-1 loss on Saturday from the Gillom Center.

Ole Miss (0-6, 0-6 SEC) came out strong in the first set with an early ace from right side Samantha Schnitta , while on the left side Carvacho and Bair began their strong days with quick kills to only trail 5-3. The Tigers (6-2, 6-2 SEC) went on multiple short 2-0 bursts in a back-and-forth battle to maintain a lead over the Rebels. Mizzou later went on a 5-0 run to close out the 1st set and claim the victory with an ace.

SEC kill leader Kylie Deberg started off the second set with a strong kill, but Carvacho fired back with one of her 20 kills of the day to help the Rebels out to a 6-4 lead. Attacking errors by Ole Miss allowed Missouri to climb back up the board in a set that resulted in 10 ties and four lead changes. All tied up at 11, the Rebels went on a 5-3 run to lead at 16-14, but more Ole Miss attacking errors allowed the Tigers to tie up the set at 16 all. A 7-0 run by Mizzou allowed the Tigers to take the set 25-19 and a 2-0 lead.

Capitalizing off of Missouri errors, Ole Miss was able to go toe-to-toe in yet another back-and-forth set. Carvacho’s 11thkill of the day brought the team within one at 5-4 and began a quick run. A 4-0 run by Ole Miss that included a block from outside hitter Anna Bair and Payton Brgoch gave the Rebels an 8-6 lead. Ole Miss maintained control to go on yet another quick run to lead 14-9 with back-to-back kills from Carvacho. Mizzou fired back soon after with a 3-0 scoring run but a kill from Schnitta but the Rebels in the driver’s seat. A 6-0 run by the Rebels, including five kills, assisted to win the set 25-17.

Missouri came out to start the fourth set with a 4-0 run, before a service error put Ole Miss on the board. Kills from setter Gabby Easton and middle blocker Aubrey Sultemeier added two points to the board, yet the Rebels still trailed 8-3. Ole Miss battled back only trailing by three at 11-8 but Missouri’s strong presence at the net was too much. The Tigers went on a 4-0 run to lead 23-15 and benefited from Rebel errors to run away with a 25-18 win to take the set and the match.

Ole Miss will wrap up its fall season with a trip to Baton Rouge to take on LSU Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s match against the Tigers will stream through SEC Network + at 1 p.m. CT and Wednesday’s match will air nationally on ESPNU at 11 a.m.

