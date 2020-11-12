Ole Miss Announces Basketball Attendance Plan

OXFORD, Miss. – In accordance with the State of Mississippi’s most recent executive orders, The Pavilion at Ole Miss will be at 25 percent capacity for Rebel men’s and women’s basketball games to begin the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Ole Miss’ hoops attendance plan, which is based on guidelines from the state and the Southeastern Conference in response to COVID-19, can be found in its entirety at olemissgameday.com/basketball. Notably, face coverings are required for entry and at all times while inside the arena, except when actively eating and drinking.

“Our staff has taken the experiences from football season and utilized that knowledge to develop a safe and compliant plan for basketball,” said Keith Carter , Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “We are blessed with one of the best facilities in college hoops, and those modern amenities have allowed us to meet the necessary COVID requirements without making major structural changes.

“I want to thank the Ole Miss family for its patience and cooperation during football season, and we ask for that same understanding as we work hard to offer a safe and entertaining environment in The Pavilion.”

To meet SEC protocol, the lower seating area, including the student bleachers, courtside seats and lower rows of the Pavilion Club have been removed. Team benches have moved from the east sideline to the west.

For both men’s and women’s games, 2020-21 season tickets will be sold. Floor seats are not available due to social distancing guidelines.

Beginning November 16, men’s season ticket holders will be able to select their section, and Ole Miss Athletics will socially distance fans within each section. Exact row and seat numbers will be assigned to each fan, allowing for six feet (three seats) between each order of tickets. There will be a maximum of six tickets per account, and tickets and parking will be sent via digital delivery 48 hours prior to each game.

Women’s tickets will be sold as a reserved season ticket. Fans will be contacted by an athletics department representative to select their location, and season ticket holders who cannot be contacted will be assigned the best available seats. Tickets will be sent digital delivery at least 48 hours prior to the first home game of the season, and all home games will be sent at the same time.

Parking is open for women’s games, while the Pavilion Garage, Lot A and Lot 4 will be reserved for men’s games and available for season ticket holders to purchase a pass. All other lots will be open on a first come, first served basis.

For both men’s and women’s games, student seating is general admission and restricted to groups of two and four within the student sections, which will be located in sections 116-118 and 209-210. Students will be required to socially distance in the student sections, and available group seating will be marked throughout each section.

Student admission is free for women’s games, while men’s tickets will go on sale 48 hours prior to each home game online through students.olemisstix.com. All tickets will be sent via mobile delivery at the time of purchase.

For information on premium areas, concessions, Capital Gift Agreements and more, visit olemissgameday.com/basketball.