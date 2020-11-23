expand
November 24, 2020

Although the car hit a transformer and HVAC unit before overturning, no one was injured in this accident Monday.

No one injured in single vehicle accident on Cooper Road

By Cathy Cook

Published 4:53 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

No one was injured when a car flipped over on Cooper Road Monday.

The accident was called in to the Picayune Police Department at 2:53 p.m., said Assistant Chief James Bolton.

The driver was headed south on Cooper Road when the vehicle left the right of way to the right. The car entered the ditch, traveled up onto the embankment, went behind the Blue Spruce Apartment complex and struck a transformer and HVAC unit for the building.

The driver backed off, nosed into the ditch and the car flipped over. A small fire started when the transformer was struck, but it was easily put out by the people on scene, said Bolton.

