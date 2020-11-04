expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Nicole Aube has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week. Photo by Cathy Cook

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Nichole Aube

By Staff Report

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Nicole Aube has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

She is an English teacher at Poplarville High School where she teaches World Literature, English II and Honors English II to 10th grade students.

She has been teaching for 15 years, 13 of which have been in Poplarville. She spent seven years teaching language arts at the Middle School of Poplarville and has been teaching at the high school for six years.

Her favorite parts of teaching are building student confidence and building the student’s voice. She loves watching kids earn their voice and hopes when they leave her classroom they can use their reading and writing skills to tell the world what they believe and why they believe it.

“Many kids walk into my classroom believing they aren’t smart, when, in fact, they’re brilliant. It’s my goal to find what they’re good at, in English or otherwise, and help them grow confident in it.”

Like many of her students, Aube has learning disabilities that she struggled with in school.

“None of us is perfect, but we’re made exactly as we’re supposed to be. I want my kids to believe that and thrive in it.”

She wants her students to know that they are her “kids” in all the ways that matter.

“Today, tomorrow, or 10 years from now, I will remember their names. That sounds crazy, but it happens. School should be one of their “happy” places, and if my quirky, eccentric classroom can provide a safe place for a kid to be him/herself, then I am doing my job correctly.”

More News

Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department, Oct. 22, 2020

Poplarville and PRC battle in early season soccer matchup

Picayune boys soccer takes part in season opening jamboree

Reports, bonds covered by Aldermen

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Reports, bonds covered by Aldermen

News

Increased north end firefighter presence pitched

News

Unofficial election results from Pearl River County

News

Aldermen to build restrooms at park with grant funding

News

Drennen officially sworn in as chief of police in Picayune during Council meeting

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Nichole Aube

News

Pearl River County has high voter turnout, large number of absentee ballots

News

Pearl River County residents asked not to leave debris by roadways

News

Pearl River School District’s Carriere campus has cautionary lockdown

Breaking News

Several people injured during hayride along Burnt Bridge Road

News

Donations being accepted, registration set to take place soon

News

LPRVF grant helps purchase new gear

News

Unemployment in state, county still on decline

News

New county website allows residents to report damage

Breaking News

Two of three school districts to reopen tomorrow, 10-30-20

News

City of Picayune working to collect debris piles

News

Crews working to restore power to thousands

Breaking News

Damage minimal in Pearl River County due to Hurricane Zeta

News

Hurricane Zeta plows across South, leaving destruction, power outages in wake

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta update 8:35 p.m.

Breaking News

Tornado watch extended until midnight due to Hurricane Zeta

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, power outages expected

Breaking News

Government buildings, some schools to close early today due to Zeta

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Misti Dean