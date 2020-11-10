Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Diana Bentley

Diana Bentley has been chosen as the Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week.

She is a sixth grade language arts and social studies teacher at West Side Elementary within the Picayune School District.

Bentley has been teaching for the past 22 years, the last eight of which have been at West Side Elementary.

Her favorite aspect of teaching is seeing a student “get it.”

“You can see it on their faces. I also enjoy exposing students to literature they would never experience otherwise,” Bentley said.

The thing she wants her students to take away from her class most is to become life long learners and to realize they are in control of their future.

“They are capable of doing so much with their lives,” Bentley said.

She said she has wanted to be a teacher ever since she was in the first grade as a child.

“I have only once thought about taking another path — a piano major,” Bentley said. “Music is an important part of my life. I play the piano and flute; however I only play for my own enjoyment.”