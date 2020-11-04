expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Change Of Pace: Running back Dorian Robinson searches for an opening at the line of scrimmage. Photo by Jonathan Mitchell.

MHSAA releases school classifications for 2021-23

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The Mississippi High School Activities Association released school classifications for the 2021-23 school years with several schools moving up and down into new classes.

Every two years all schools that are members of the MHSAA are separated into specific classes depending on total enrollment from grades nine through twelve.

Those classifications are used to determine what schools compete against each other in athletic competitions. Schools of similar classifications are further divided into “regions,” otherwise known as districts.

“Those regions are set by geography. We digitally do it. We look at the mileage and try to keep schools (together that require) the least amount of travel possible,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said.

The three high schools within Pearl River County, Poplarville High School, Pearl River Central High School and Picayune Memorial High School, all retained the same classifications they currently hold.

As such, Poplarville will remain in 4A, while Picayune and PRC will stay in 5A.

However, there were a variety of schools that did change classes, majorly affecting who the three local teams will compete against in district matchups.

Picayune and PRC will remain in the same football district along with familiar foes East Central, Gautier and Long Beach.

However, joining the district for the first time in 2021 will be George County High School, Vancleave High School and West Harrison High School.

Poplarville’s football region also changed significantly.

The Hornets will share the district with Forrest County Agricultural High School, Purvis High School and Sumrall High School, the same teams from the 2020 season.

New additions to the region include Columbia High School and Lawrence High School.

Regional opponents for county schools changed in other sports as well including basketball, soccer, volleyball, swimming and cross country.

Spring sports such as track and field, tennis, golf, softball and baseball will undergo reclassification at a later date.

Hinton said enrollment numbers have been down this year compared to when classifications were last done two years ago. He said COVID-19 hasn’t affected the classification process.

The MHSAA is waiting for winter enrollment numbers before starting work on those classifications.

“When you look at enrollment there have been noticeable differences in some schools because of transfers or (other factors). However, it’s worked smoothly (so far) and we’ll continue to finalize all that,” Hinton said.

More News

Coming off bye week, Poplarville ready for playoffs

Aldermen to build restrooms at park with grant funding

Picayune cross country ends season with state meet

Bring on the berries: Outstanding native shrubs for your wildlife garden

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Aldermen to build restrooms at park with grant funding

News

Drennen officially sworn in as chief of police in Picayune during Council meeting

News

Pearl River County has high voter turnout, large number of absentee ballots

News

Pearl River County residents asked not to leave debris by roadways

News

Pearl River School District’s Carriere campus has cautionary lockdown

Breaking News

Several people injured during hayride along Burnt Bridge Road

News

Donations being accepted, registration set to take place soon

News

LPRVF grant helps purchase new gear

News

Unemployment in state, county still on decline

News

New county website allows residents to report damage

Breaking News

Two of three school districts to reopen tomorrow, 10-30-20

News

City of Picayune working to collect debris piles

News

Crews working to restore power to thousands

Breaking News

Damage minimal in Pearl River County due to Hurricane Zeta

News

Hurricane Zeta plows across South, leaving destruction, power outages in wake

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta update 8:35 p.m.

Breaking News

Tornado watch extended until midnight due to Hurricane Zeta

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, power outages expected

Breaking News

Government buildings, some schools to close early today due to Zeta

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Misti Dean

Breaking News

School districts release schedule in response to Hurricane Zeta

Breaking News

Charles Bowman found guilty of murder of wife

Breaking News

Suspect in Dollar General armed robbery arrested

News

Prep work ongoing by Norfolk Southern on rails, leading to intermittent closures