expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Meridian Man sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

By Special to the Item

Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Jackson, Miss. – Marquis Howard McNeely, 38, of Meridian, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to two 120-month sentences, with the second sentence to be served concurrently with the first sentence, for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Kurt Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.  McNeely was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

On July 24, 2019 at approximately 4:00 a.m., a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol on Highway 19 when the deputy encountered McNeely in a vehicle parked in the wrong lane of traffic.  McNeely was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.  A stolen pistol was recovered from the vehicle. McNeely was charged and released on bond.

On October 8, 2019 McNeely drove up to a traffic safety checkpoint being conducted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of State Boulevard and Chandler Road.  A deputy approached McNeely’s car and immediately saw that McNeely had an assault rifle style pistol held between his right knee and the center console.  McNeely was again arrested and charged.

McNeely was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 19, 2019 for being a previously convicted felon in possession of firearms.  McNeely has prior felony convictions for felony DUI, aggravated assault and manslaughter.  He pled guilty before Judge Jordan on September 1, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.  It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charles W. Kirkham.

More News

Pearl River AEOP donations come ‘just at the right time’ for local nonprofits

Bowman sentenced to 40 years for second degree murder

Meridian Man sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department Nov. 16, 2020.

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Pearl River AEOP donations come ‘just at the right time’ for local nonprofits

News

Bowman sentenced to 40 years for second degree murder

News

Meridian Man sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

News

Community steps up to help local after fire

Business

The Melt Bistro offers up bubble tea

News

Suspect in shooting on Rosa Street Monday being sought

News

No one injured in single vehicle accident on Cooper Road

Breaking News

Carriere woman killed in fatal collision

Education

Teacher scholarship awarded to Poplarville educator

News

Economic Development Director presents growth plan to Board of Supervisors

News

Volunteer, club, business and citizen of the year named at 72nd Chamber Banquet

Art & Entertainment

Civic Women’s Club seeking participants for Christmas parade

Education

Thomas Hudson named as Jackson State University president

Health & Fitness

Infant care suspended at Lafayette County child care facility due to infant death

News

Aldermen discuss best route to reopen City Hall lobby

News

Crime Stoppers tip leads investigators to narcotics hot bed

News

Police and Firefighter banquet recognizes best in city

News

State auditor arrests former community college employee for embezzlement

News

Louisiana man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

News

Chamber gearing up for annual Christmas parade

News

Supervisors put old tax office up for sale

News

Vehicle hits parked fire department vehicle, woman arrested for pedestrian hit and run

News

For engineer, Stennis is like ‘family working together’

Breaking News

Suspects arrested in both hit and run cases involving pedestrian juveniles