expand
Ad Spot

November 21, 2020

Gray

Mary Lee Gray

By Staff Report

Published 4:48 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

November 18, 2020

I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. Philippians 4:13
Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Picayune Cemetery. A Visitation Walk-Thru will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Harvey Bernard will officiate at the services.

Mary Lee Gray was born on January 20, 1943 in Smithdale, MS to the late Raiford and Arie Bonds. She departed her earthly life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby C. Gray of 56 years, also her son Carl Gray.

Survivors include her loving and devoted children, Shirley (Charles) Smith, Henry (Annie) Reed, Bobby F. Gray, Federick (Rose) Gray all of Picayune, MS, Donald (Vanessa) Bonds-Gray of Chicago, IL, Denise (Sidney) Gray-Farrior of Ponchatoula, LA, Benton Gray and Desi (Bridget) Gray both of Picayune, MS.

Mary will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Due to COVID-19 face mask and social distancing requirements will be observed during both services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

More News

Bringing new life to old statues

Poplarville defeats North Pike in playoff matchup

Economic Development Director presents growth plan to Board of Supervisors

Volunteer, club, business and citizen of the year named at 72nd Chamber Banquet

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Economic Development Director presents growth plan to Board of Supervisors

News

Volunteer, club, business and citizen of the year named at 72nd Chamber Banquet

Art & Entertainment

Civic Women’s Club seeking participants for Christmas parade

Education

Thomas Hudson named as Jackson State University president

Health & Fitness

Infant care suspended at Lafayette County child care facility due to infant death

News

Aldermen discuss best route to reopen City Hall lobby

News

Crime Stoppers tip leads investigators to narcotics hot bed

News

Police and Firefighter banquet recognizes best in city

News

State auditor arrests former community college employee for embezzlement

News

Louisiana man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

News

Chamber gearing up for annual Christmas parade

News

Supervisors put old tax office up for sale

News

Vehicle hits parked fire department vehicle, woman arrested for pedestrian hit and run

News

For engineer, Stennis is like ‘family working together’

Breaking News

Suspects arrested in both hit and run cases involving pedestrian juveniles

News

School board member asks to serve second term

News

Citizens share concerns of crimes in Goodyear community with law enforcement

News

Council discusses insurance policy, reimbursement via CARES Act

News

Shawn Marie Dennis has been named Teacher of the Week

News

Hurst appoints new Civil Division Chief in United States Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Mississippi

Breaking News

Sheriff’s Department looking for vehicle possibly involved in pedestrian collision Tuesday morning

News

Official election results for Pearl River County

Breaking News

Shooting leaves one person in serious condition

Breaking News

Two juveniles killed in pedestrian vs vehicle collision Saturday morning