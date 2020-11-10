expand
November 10, 2020

Johnson

Mary Helen Johnson

By Staff Report

Published 4:47 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

November 1, 2020

“Jesus answered them, I told you, and ye believed not: the works that I do in my Father’s name, they bear witness of me.” John 10:2

Mary Helen Johnson, 82, known to many as “Tweety,” transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly mansion on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS surrounded by her loving family.

A graveside service for Mary Helen Woodward-Johnson of Picayune will be held on Saturday November 11, 2020, at noon at 8th Street Picayune Cemetery. Rev. Louis Thomas, Sr., Pastor / Officiant. Public visitation will be Saturday, November 11, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466.

