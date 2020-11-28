Man arrested for death of wife after domestic dispute

This week a Nicholson man was arrested for a second degree murder warrant after his wife died of complications allegedly derived from a domestic assault that occurred days earlier.

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Maj. Marc Ogden said that on Tuesday, 43-year-old Michael Cowart, of Nicholson, was arrested on a second degree murder warrant in Washington Parish.

Investigation into her death determined that on Nov. 14, a domestic assault occurred in Nicholson between Cowart and his wife, 50-year-old Stace Cowart. She was later admitted to a hospital in Slidell, La. on Nov. 21, allegedly for treatment of injuries sustained in the incident, Ogden said. The next day she died in the hospital. The hospital reported the case to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and an investigation was conducted.

Ogden said her remains were transported back to Mississippi where an autopsy concluded she passed away due to complications from blunt force trauma, allegedly from the assault that occurred on Nov. 14.

The investigation also showed that there was a history of domestic violence between the two.

Cowart was arrested after being found in a location within Washington Parish and is currently in the custody of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Department, records show.