November 2, 2020

Carpenter

Maggie Lee Carpenter

By Staff Report

Published 4:00 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

October 30, 2020

Graveside Funeral Services for Maggie Lee Carpenter, age 83, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, were held Monday, November 2, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday, November 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Jacob Gill officiated the service.

A native of Millry, AL, she enjoyed cooking, rocking on the front porch and drinking coffee with her friends. Maggie was a loving and devoted mother, mawmaw, sister, aunt, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Tate and Willie Dora Crain Tate; her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Gordon Carpenter; her brother, Robert Lee; her sisters, Becky Craft, Ethel Mae Dearman, and Mary Ella Carpenter; 7 step-brothers; and her grandsons, Alex Lee and Blake Carpenter.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted children, Charlotte (Dexter) Bassett, Jimmie Carpenter, Timothy (Robin) Carpenter, and Theresa (Tom) Milar; 8 grandchildren, Mickey, Cedric, Christy, Billi Jo, Amy, Crystal, Brandon, and Chase; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Mattie Lee Dearman; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

