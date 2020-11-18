expand
Ad Spot

November 18, 2020

Local athletes set new state records on Picayune course

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Last weekend a one mile and 5K race took place in Picayune as part of the fall Street Festival, and several local athletes set new records for their age groups.

Gracelynn Spiers set the Mississippi one-mile running record for 5-year-old females with a time of 8:53. Noah Mitchell set the Mississippi one-mile running record for 7-year-old males with a time of 6:59.

Joshua Johnson set the Mississippi one-mile running record for 9-year-old males with a time of 6:18.

Rex Whitaker set the Mississippi one-mile running record for 5-year-old males with a time of 7:44.

All four runners are athletes for Heritage Christian Academy.

John Stricker, who helped certify the course, organize the race and is the current athletic director for HCA, said all the work that went into setting everything up and getting the course certified is worth it when he sees athletes breaking records.

The process of getting the course in Picayune certified was arduous, as was organizing the race.

Stricker said response to the course has been positive, and he’s hopeful records continue to be broken using the course he worked so hard to make available.

“For me it’s really fulfilling when I see one of the kids or somebody I know come out and break a record. But even if it’s somebody that came from North Mississippi and broke a record, that’s still just as fulfilling because you know people are appreciating the certification of the course,” Stricker said.

There have been other races taking place throughout the community, but if the course itself isn’t certified then any record that might’ve been broken won’t be counted by the state.

That’s what makes hosting a race on a certified course so important, and Stricker is hopeful other organizations and groups start hosting races on the course in Picayune in the near future.

“With me being a coach a lot of my (athletes’) parents understand how important it is for a course to be certified. I’m hoping that people will start to understand you can host a race just down the road, but it won’t count (if the course isn’t certified),” Stricker said. Plans are already being made for another race to take place along the Picayune course.

“Right now I’m working with the Gulf Coast Running Club to try and come down and host a race. I’m hoping the certification of the course, and with the course being a nice course, to get them to start hosting races with me so that we have somebody else from the Gulf Coast hosting races,” Stricker said.

More News

Suspects arrested in both hit and run cases involving pedestrian juveniles

Pearl River women sign two Tupelo standouts

School Board position remains vacant after current member request reappointment

Give your yard a face-lift for the holidays

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Breaking News

Suspects arrested in both hit and run cases involving pedestrian juveniles

News

School Board position remains vacant after current member request reappointment

News

Citizens share concerns of crimes in Goodyear community with law enforcement

News

Council discusses insurance policy, reimbursement via CARES Act

News

Shawn Marie Dennis has been named Teacher of the Week

News

Hurst appoints new Civil Division Chief in United States Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Mississippi

Breaking News

Sheriff’s Department looking for vehicle possibly involved in pedestrian collision Tuesday morning

News

Official election results for Pearl River County

Breaking News

Shooting leaves one person in serious condition

Breaking News

Two juveniles killed in pedestrian vs vehicle collision Saturday morning

News

Maroon Tide falls to Mustangs 35-23

News

Picayune Police to meet with Goodyear Community to address concerns

Education

Student raising funds to create serene place on Pearl River Central High School campus

Education

Stubbs, Drennan and swim team recognized by Picayune School Board of Trustees

Education

Mississippi Public Universities help protect state’s natural resources

News

Pandemic related grants available for nonprofits and food pantries

News

Low cost care for pets at the park

Art & Entertainment

Miss USA shares her success story

Health & Fitness

FMOLHS hospitals recognized for efforts to increase organ donation awareness

Education

WIOA Internship program a plus for three PRCC students

News

Senior Center reopens on limited basis

Education

School District receives new tech for distance learning, class instruction

News

Picayune Police work several minor cases

News

Citywide paving project underway