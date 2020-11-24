expand
November 24, 2020

Lord

Leslie Barras Lord

By Staff Report

Published 10:10 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

November 22, 2020

Leslie Barras Lord of Picayune, Mississippi passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 74 in the comfort of her home.

Leslie was a resident of Picayune since 1983. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Robert Lee Lord; son, Kevin Lord; daughters, Donna Kuntz (Scott), Danielle Mungia (CC), and Melody Lord; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Grace Keeler; son, Keith Lord; and one granddaughter.

No services at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.

