November 23, 2020

Kickoff set for MACCC title game

By Special to the Item

Published 10:15 am Monday, November 23, 2020

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will host the MACCC Championship game against Northwest at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5.

It’s a rematch of last year’s title game, which Gulf Coast won 22-19 on the way to the NJCAA Championship.

The exclusive Bulldog Club presale window at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets opens Monday, Nov. 23, at noon. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

Gulf Coast will be going for its 17th conference championship, and the first back-to-back titles since 2007-08. The only other time the Bulldogs won consecutive state championships was in 1966-67.

The MACCC champ has won the NJCAA Championship seven of the last nine years, but this year the NJCAA is planning to play its title game in the spring because. Mississippi opted to play its schedule in the fall, and will not participate in that championship season.

This is the fourth time Gulf Coast and Northwest have played for the championship. The teams are 1-1-1, and the Bulldogs have won five other postseason meetings in the state semifinals.

MGCCC State Championship

This is the first title contested since the league rebranded itself as the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC). Gulf Coast has won 16 MAJC/MACJC in school history:

1927, 1936, 1942, 1948, 1966, 1967, 1971, 1974, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1986, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2019

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

