November 17, 2020

Glancey

Judith Glancey

By Staff Report

Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

November 10, 2020

Judith Glancey of Carriere, MS (formerly of Chalmette, LA) passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 72.

Mrs. Glancey was born on May 13, 1948 in New Orleans to Frank Weidenbacker, Sr. and Dorothy Gatzman Weidenbacker. She retired from the Louisiana Department of Justice. Judith enjoyed taking trips to the coast, visiting casinos, enjoying lunches with family and friends, and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Michael Glancey; and one brother, Frank Weidenbacker, Jr.

Left to cherish her memories are several extended family members and her adored fur babies, Maggie, Molly and Mia.

Funeral services were held at White Funeral Home (315 Highway 11 South, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Burial followed in Hope Mausoleum, New Orleans. Visiting one hour prior to the service. White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982.

