November 27, 2020

Adams

Johnny Lee Adams

By Special to the Item

Published 3:00 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

Johnny Lee Adams

November 23, 2020

Memorial service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12 noon at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel.  Due to Covid-19 mask and social distancing will be observed.

Johnny Lee Adams (Ugly Man) 46, of Kenner, LA passed from this life and enter into eternal life on Monday, November 23, 2020.  Johnny Lee was born on July 2, 1974 to the late Ernestine Adams and Doughty Singleton.  He was baptized by Bishop William E. McPherson.  He graduated from Bonnabel High School.  Johnny was a man of many trades but love his car detailing.

He leaves to cherish a lifetime of memories and happy moments, his wife, Verdell Adams; four children, Johnisha Walker, Johnny Adams, Jr., Johnekia Lewis, and Johntrell Wells; four step-children, Ida (Anthony) Merrit, Olivia (Leonard) Fairly, Nathaniel Smith, Jr. and  Richard Roscoe, Sr.; five siblings, Doughty (Ulisa) Singleton, Ernest ( Katrina) Adams, Leon ( Lawanda) Adams, Daniel Adams and Robin Lee (Elisa) Stanley; a special niece, Angelica Walters; eight  grandchildren; seven aunts; one uncle; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Johntrell Wells and two uncles.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home

Johnny Lee Adams

