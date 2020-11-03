expand
November 3, 2020

Ceaser

Gregory Ceaser

By Staff Report

Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

October 27, 2020

Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. John 14:1

Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, 110 Anchor Lake Road, Carriere, MS 39426. A Visitation Walk-Thru will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466. Pastor Joey Walton will officiate at the services.

Gregory Ceaser, age 57, was born to the late Mr. James and Mrs. Alice Ceaser in Carriere, MS. Greg was one of the best heavy equipment operators around and did not mind helping those in need at no charge. Greg passed away at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO on October 27, 2020.

Greg had fallen ill on October 23 and was placed in St. Joseph Hospital in their ICU Unit in Lake St. Louis, MO. Sunday October 25 Greg was moved to St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis where he succumbed to his illness on October 27, 2020.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 32 years, Ellen Ceaser; son Joshua Ceaser (Palacie), one grandson, Joshua, Jr.; daughter, Tamisha Jones; two sons, Joseph and Edward Washington; two sisters, Janette Anderson (John) and Vanessa Ceaser; one brother, James Douglas Ceaser (June) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He made a lasting impression on many people’s lives, so we know he will never be forgotten.
Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

Gregory Ceaser

