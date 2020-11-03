Felecia G. McDougle

October 31, 2020

Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand. Isaiah 41.10

Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery, 2500 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466. Pastor Elder David Simmons will officiate at the services.

Felecia Roberts was born on April 16, 1963 to the late Mr. John Henry and mother Stella Roberts in Picayune, Mississippi.

On the morning of October 31, 2020 an Angel of Peace awarded her with her wings at her home in Picayune, MS. Felecia, a native of Picayune, was a realtor in Picayune, MS. After her retirement, she became the best homemaker and grandmother you could ask for.

Felecia enjoyed cooking, crafting and spending time with her family. She was an active member of Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ in Picayune MS.

Felecia, better known as Lisa, was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Stella Roberts; one sister, Sabrina Ann.

Felecia leaves to cherish her memories a dedicated and devoted husband; Jerry L McDougle, of 39 years in Picayune, MS; three children, Lenson a.k.a. Tuga (Quiana) Roberts of Carriere, MS, Kiona McDougle of Palama City, FL and Jerry Jr. (O' Terrica) McDougle of Picayune, MS; Felecia and Jerry raised three grandchildren as their own, Kiera, Kayla and Kalyia; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild too cherish her memory; sister and best friend, Janice Holiday (Willie) Jackson, MS; one brother Michael Roberts of Waldorf, MD; two nieces, Willa Holliday of Huntsville, AL and Jasmine (DeJordan) Plummer of Hattiesburg, MS; one nephew, Michael Jr. of Waldorf, MD; four aunts, Rutha McRae of Laurel, MS, Mary Jackson of Picayune MS, Allie Price and Anna Mae Satcher both of Washington D.C.; two uncles, Amos Satcher and Gabriel Satcher both of Fort Washington, MD; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.