November 24, 2020

Dorothy Jean Meitzler

November 18, 2020

Meitzler, Dorothy Jean Miller, 94, died November 18, 2020.  Jean was born in Laurel, Mississippi and grew up in Picayune.  She graduated from Picayune High School in 1944 and attended Pearl River Junior College.  She began her insurance career with B. Whitfield Insurance Agency and retired in 1996 in Houston after 50 years in the industry. Jean moved to Houston in 1957 and was always active in church and community activities. She was a founding member of the original ministry to divorced, separated and widowed Catholics in the Galveston-Houston Diocese. This ministry’s many facets have grown and flourished to touch thousands of lives. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Katie Cornelia Williams Miller and Clifton Valmer Miller, an infant sister and three brothers-in-law; Paul F. Connors, Garland Wise, and Kenneth L. Matthews. One sister, Minnie Lee Wise.

She is survived by her son, Charles Edward “Charley” Meitzler, Jr. and his wife, Peggy; her grandson, Samuel Andrew Meitzler, two sisters: Yvonne M. Matthews of Baton Rouge, La, Mamie L. Connors of Porter, Tx.  She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, 17 great and 6 great-great nieces and nephews, all of whom were special to her. Other survivors include Sam’s mother, Sue Heinbuch and her husband Hank, and her “adopted” grandchildren; Annie, Cristy and Jacob Heinbuch and Ashley Bennett.

Dorothy Jean Meitzler

