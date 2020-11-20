expand
November 20, 2020

Crime Stoppers tip leads investigators to narcotics hot bed

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 7:00 am Friday, November 20, 2020

A tip from Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers led Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department investigators to a home where one man was allegedly selling various illegal narcotics.

Maj. Marc Ogden with the Sheriff’s Department said the tip was submitted about two months ago, at which time the investigation began into allegations that 39-year-old Brandon Keith Jackson of 10 Luther Walker Rd., was trafficking illegal narcotics.

Two months of investigation provided the investigators with a warrant to search the home, which was served on Tuesday at 10A and 10B Luther Walker Rd.

Ogden said that in the search the investigators found a number of various narcotics, including 11 pounds of marijuana, 35 ounces of  THC edibles, 138 THC vape cartridges, 83 doses of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), 4.4 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, one gram of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of heroin, 29 doses of codene sulfate, 85.5 doses of clonzepam, two packs and one foil of LSD and 25 doses of Adderall. Also found in the home was a double barrel 5.56 caliber rifle and several thousands in cash.

Jackson was arrested for aggravated trafficking of THC, possession of LSD with intent to distribute, possession of codene with intent to distribute, possession of clonzepam with intent to distribute, trafficking of MDMA, possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute, trafficking of marijuana, possession of Adderall with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm.

Ogden said he would like to thank Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers for the tip, which is a great tool for community members to provide tips to law enforcement in an anonymous manner.

