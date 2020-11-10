expand
November 10, 2020

Stasny

Craig Alan Stasny

By Staff Report

Published 8:18 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

November 3, 2020

Craig Alan Stasny, 64, of Poplarville entered into his eternal life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Mr. Stasny was born November 22, 1955 in Houston, Texas to Charles Wharton Stasny and Betty Lou Hayes Stasny. He was a retired radiographer in the medical profession and the owner of Top Notch Tree Service.

His father, Charles W. Stasny precedes him in death. Family members include his wife of 41 years, Kathy Poole Stasny; children, Ed Poole, Timothy (Sarah) Poole, Brad (Kayla) Conner, Emiley (Jonathon) Welker, Tristan Whitehead; his mother, Lou Stasny; siblings, Chuck (Nikki) Stasny, Curt (Lori) Stasny; seven grandchildren, extended family, friends, and neighbors.

Memorial services will be held at White Funeral Home (315 Highway 11 South, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and have visitation one hour prior to the service. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to “Backpack Buddies” in care of Poplarville United Methodist Church, 708 Julia Street, Poplarville, MS, 39470. White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982, www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com.

