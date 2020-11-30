expand
November 30, 2020

COVICD-19 cases in county, state as of Nov. 29, 2020

By Staff Report

Published 4:10 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

Cases of COVID-19 within Pearl River County now total 1,541 since the start of the pandemic, of which 68 deaths were attributed as of Sunday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health also reports that there were 103 cases of the virus and 23 deaths in long term care facilities in this county.

Statewide, 122,237 cases have been confirmed, with 31,033 cases listed as probable, for a total of 153,270 cases. From those cases, 3,313 deaths were confirmed as being due to a COVID-19 infection, and 494 were listed as probable for a total of 3,807.

Probable cases are defined as “those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” the MSDH website states.

Within this state, 7,709 cases occurred within long term care facilities and 1,447 deaths from the virus were recorded from that total.

Of the 1,008 cases reported on Nov. 29 in the state, 238 involved patients in an ICU, 135 of which were on a ventilator.

Deaths by age group include one in children up to four-years-old, one in children aged 5 to 17, 12 in adults aged 18 to 24, 72 in adults aged 25-39, 151 in adults aged 40-49, 687 in adults aged 50-64 and 2,880 in adults 65 or older.

Of those deaths, 49.5 percent were listed as being white in ethnicity, 46.2 percent were listed as being black and the remaining 2.1 percent were of other ethnicities.

MSDH reports that of the total cases, 10.1 percent required hospitalization.

Cases broken down by gender show more women than men reported infection by the virus; 56.4 percent in women and 43.1 percent in men.

Since the start of the pandemic in spring of this year, 1.36 million people have been tested in Mississippi.

