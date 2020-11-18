expand
November 18, 2020

FOR DISCUSSION: From left, Mayor Ed Pinero and Councilor Tammy Valente speak during Tuesday’s meeting of the Picayune City Council. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Council discusses insurance policy, reimbursement via CARES Act

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Picayune’s City Council approved a motion to change insurance policies, denied a request from a developer to expand a subdivision and allowed retiring Police Chief Bryan Dawsey to purchase his service weapon and badge during Tuesday’s meeting.

City Clerk Amber Hinton said the change in insurance policy was needed to ensure the city’s property was fully covered. She said the city was uninsured under the previous policy. The Council approved a motion to accept a bid of $146,680 for property insurance.

The Council also approved a motion to accept $254,784 in CARES Act funding from MEMA. Grant Administrator Christy Goss said the money will be used to reimburse the city for expenses from March 13 to Sept. 15. She said the funding can be used to reimburse some personnel expenses and was based on population. Funding from FEMA is still processing, she said.

Outgoing Police Chief Bryan Dawsey was allowed to purchase his service weapon and badge for $1 after the Council approved the motion.

The Council also approved a recommendation from the Planning Commission to deny Jon Pearson’s request to expand the Ridge Crest subdivision. Mayor Ed Pinero was the only member of the Council to vote against denying the matter.

The Council meets again on Dec. 1.

